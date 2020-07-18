About 80% of ETH Supply Is Qualified for Staking, Says ConsenSys By Cointelegraph

About 80% of ETH Supply Is Qualified for Staking, Says ConsenSys
As the crypto community is anticipating 2.0, a large number of Ether (ETH) holders already have enough ETH for staking on the network.
Nearly 80% of total Ether (ETH) supply is being held by non-crypto exchange wallets exceeding the amount required for staking on Ethereum 2.0, according to the latest “Ethereum 2.0 Economic Review” report. Published on July 16, the report is by executives at the Ethereum blockchain infrastructure developer ConsenSys.
