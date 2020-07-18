A ‘Wake Up Call’ for Centralized Platforms By Cointelegraph

Crypto Twitter Hack Recap: A ‘Wake Up Call’ for Centralized Platforms
July 15 will go down as an infamous day for Twitter, as an unknown attacker managed to take control of a number of accounts on the social media platform before duping unwary users into a giveaway hoax.
The event grabbed media attention, as some of the world’s most notable companies, politicians and business leaders had their accounts compromised before sharing similar messages touting a Bitcoin (BTC) giveaway that required users to send coins to an address before receiving double that amount back.
