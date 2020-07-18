A #MeToo reckoning has arrived at Ubisoft Montreal. Can the company change?

Article content continued

Laura Pedersen/National Post files

If it was indeed a bluff, it worked. In 2005, Ubisoft announced it would create 1,000 jobs in the province. In return, the company received reimbursable tax credits at a reduced rate of 37.5 per cent, along with a combined $22.6-million investment from both the Quebec and federal governments. The Quebec government further offered up to $29.7 million in support to make up for the tax-credit reduction.

Ubisoft benefits from those tax credits to this day, to the tune of over $100 million a year, even as Ubisoft Montreal has become one of the largest video-game production studios in the world.

Meanwhile, using Quebec taxpayer dollars to subsidize a foreign multinational that had over $2.8 billion in sales in 2018–2019 similarly remains a thorn in much of Quebec, Inc.’s side. “You could cut the subsidies tomorrow and Ubisoft wouldn’t go anywhere,” Coveo CEO Louis Têtu told The Logic earlier this year. “Even at full price, it’s still less costly to hire a developer in Montreal than in Silicon Valley or New York.”