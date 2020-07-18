A look at the struggle between Change.org's image as a tool for social change and its for-profit open platform that can be used to promote hate speech (Megan Morrone/OneZero )

Megan Morrone / OneZero :
A look at the struggle between Change.org’s image as a tool for social change and its for-profit open platform that can be used to promote hate speech — “They want to ‘inspire people to be the change they want to see in the world.’ But, what type of change do they stand for?”
