A Banking Trojan That Steals Crypto Is Targeting Latin American Users By Cointelegraph

A Banking Trojan That Steals Crypto Is Targeting Latin American Users
Cybersecurity experts are warning about a family of banking trojans that target Windows users across Latin America, but this trojan happens to focus on stealing cryptocurrencies.
According to a report published by cybersecurity firm ESET, the malware is known as “Mekotio” and has been active since approximately March 2018. Since then, threat actors have been continuously upgrading the capabilities and range of attack, mostly known by targeting over 51 banks.
