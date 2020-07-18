85 Texas infants under age one test positive for COVID-19

“We currently have 85 babies under the age of one year in Nueces County that have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for Corpus Christi Nueces County, said.
“These babies have not even had their first birthday yet. Please help us stop the spread of this disease.”
Nueces County has the fastest growth in new cases on the seven-day average than any other metropolitan county in the state,” Peter Zanoni, the Corpus Christi city manager, said.
“You can see the trend line is relatively flat until July, and this is where we have had that huge spike in cases, and this is why it’s turned into a major problem for Nueces County.”
Corpus Christi has about 8100 coronavirus cases and 82 deaths linked to the virus, local officials said.
Other Texas counties such as Cameron and Hidalgo are so dire, health officials are stocking up on refrigerated trucks to store bodies as morgues fill up.
In a letter to Governor Greg Abbot, state representatives Sheila Jackson Lee and Joaquin Castro said that local jurisdictions should be granted the ability to issue stay at home orders to help contain coronavirus cases.
“Texas is now not where it should be relating to fighting COVID-19. Therefore, your office should take immediate action to rewind the efforts to reopen the state quickly; which came about by ignoring CDC guidelines,” the letter said.
“We need to provide local authority to local counties and cities to do what is in the best interest of their communities.”