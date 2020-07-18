50 Cent Approves of Carole Baskin’s ‘In Da Club’ Cover

WENN/Netflix

The rapper has given his thumbs-up to the rendition of his classic hip-hop hit played by the ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ star and her husband.

Rapper 50 Cent approves of “Tiger King” documentary star Carole Baskin‘s rendition of his hip-hop hit, “In Da Club”.

The feline rights activist and owner of Big Cat Rescue took to the Cameo app with her husband Howard Baskin this week (ends17Jul20) to serenade a fan for her birthday, singing an altered version of the classic 2003 rap song.

“Go Charlotte, it’s your birthday. We’re going to party like it’s your birthday. We’re going to sip Bacardi like it’s your birthday,” the couple sang in the video clip, mirroring the rapper’s lyrics.

Catching wind of the now viral video, 50 Cent shared the footage on his own Instagram account on Thursday, and made it clear he approved of Carole’s version.

“This song wasn’t music it was magic, it went everywhere in the world then never went away everyday is somebody’s birthday,” the emcee wrote in a caption.

Carole and her husband have been performing their personal versions of hit rap songs as part of their enterprise on the Cameo app, where fans can purchase a video message from them for $249 (£199)-a-time.

The cat couple also sang Cardi B‘s “Best Life” to another fan this week as part of another birthday request.