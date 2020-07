A man stabbed four people inside Shotgun Willies Show Club before he was fatally shot by onsite security Friday night, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Captain Mike Gross with Glendale Police, said the security guard that shot the suspect was one of the four stabbing victims.

The victims were transported to Denver Health for treatment. Their conditions are unknown. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene.

