38,000 People Are Watching a Fraudulent VeChain YouTube Scam Right Now By Cointelegraph

38,000 People Are Watching a Fraudulent VeChain YouTube Scam Right Now
VeChain is clearly going up in the crypto world, as it is the latest target of the classic fake livestream airdrop on YouTube. The livestream, promising to give away half a billion VET tokens, has 38,000 viewers at time of writing.
It’s a time-honored scam, supposedly originating from the early days of the Runescape online video game. You give me one token, I give you two tokens back. Double your money. Simple. Except for the fact that you never get the two tokens back.
