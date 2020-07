30 times Priyanka Chopra rocked the International red carpet

She’s a beauty queen, a woman of substance and international phenomenon. Priyanka Chopra may have started with the glamour world, but she spread her wings for global domination with her altruistic nature and has proved she’s got what it takes to be one of the most influential people in the world.

As she celebrates her 38th birthday, Priyanka is so much more than just an actor with a grand career to back her. She’s a woman of substance and style and is one of the most documented celebrities across the globe. A favourite for the paparazzi, she’s always got her best smile for the shutterbugs. Not just in the subcontinent, Priyanka’s charm and charisma is known all over the world.

Looking back at the glamour goddess that she is, we pick out 30 looks that she pulled off like a true queen on International waters. Be it the MET Ball or the Cannes Film Festival, PeeCee has everyone smitten with her trains, twirls and that million dollar smile.

Scroll now and tell us which is your favourite of her red carpet looks.