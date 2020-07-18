113 Rhode Islanders were told they had COVID-19 when they didn’t

PROVIDENCE — A total of 113 Rhode Islanders were told earlier this month that their COVID-19 tests came back positive when they were actually negative, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

The false positive test results came from a private laboratory in New York that is partnering with the East Side Clinical Laboratory in Providence.

The lab was part of the Sonic Healthcare network, and none of the tests were run at the Rhode Island State Health Laboratory, Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken said.