Your Friday Briefing

Russian hack targets coronavirus vaccine, Western nations say
Russian hackers are attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research, the American, British and Canadian governments said on Thursday, using malware and spear-phishing.
The U.S. National Security Agency said that a hacking group implicated in the 2016 break-ins of Democratic Party servers had targeted intelligence on vaccines from universities and other health care organizations. Britain’s National Cyber Security Center said that the cyberattacks were first detected in February, but that no evidence had emerged that data was stolen.
Government officials would not identify any victims. But the primary target appeared to have been Oxford University and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which have been jointly working on a vaccine, one former British intelligence official said.
Response: Russian officials said they did not know who could have hacked the companies or research centers in Britain, with one calling it an attempt to discredit Moscow’s own vaccine work.
What this means: According to American intelligence officials, the Russians were aiming to steal research to develop their vaccine more quickly, not to sabotage other countries’ efforts.
In other news:
Two-thirds of the 230,000 new coronavirus cases reported worldwide on Wednesday came from just four countries — the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa — which are all failing to contain fast-moving epidemics.
King Felipe VI of Spain led a tribute to the country’s coronavirus victims and health care workers on Thursday during a ceremony at the royal palace in Madrid.
ISIS bride can return to U.K., court says
A British court ruled on Thursday that Shamima Begum, a London woman who traveled to Syria as a schoolgirl to join the Islamic State, should be allowed to return to appeal a decision to strip her of her citizenship.
Allowing Ms. Begum into the country, the court said, was the only way to pursue a “fair” and “effective” appeal.
Britain’s Home Office said it would appeal what it called “a very disappointing decision.”
Ms. Begum, now 20, spent years in ISIS territory but has been stranded in a refugee camp in northwestern Syria after the extremist group lost control in the region.
Her case shows the challenges many Western governments face with citizens who join ISIS; some argue they would pose a national security threat if repatriated.
Details: Ms. Begum and two classmates traveled to Syria to reach ISIS territories in 2015. She married a Dutch ISIS fighter weeks after arriving and later gave birth to three children. All have since died.
After she was stripped of her British citizenship, a special tribunal said the decision had been lawful because she also had Bangladeshi citizenship by descent from her mother. But Bangladesh has said that Ms. Begum never claimed citizenship there and would not be allowed in.
With Germany assuming the European Union’s rotating presidency this year, she faces her first big test on Friday, when European leaders convene their first in-person summit in Brussels since the coronavirus outbreak emerged in the continent five months ago. The urgent goal: to reach a consensus on how to help European nations clobbered by the virus.
The bloc is divided over a coronavirus recovery plan, a new seven-year-budget and threats to the rule of law in eastern member states, and there will be a fight over the distribution of money.
What to expect: Many expect the same reluctance to take bold steps that has characterized Ms. Merkel’s response to past European crises. But she has also consistently sought that sweet spot where German and wider European interests align, our diplomatic correspondent writes.
Context: Ms. Merkel is seen as a holdover from an older Europe that profited from friendly relations with the United States, a strong NATO and respect for multilateralism. Now, analysts say, there is a sense that she is yesterday’s leader in a more competitive world.
If you have 7 minutes, this is worth it
Whatever Thailand is doing is working
No one knows exactly why Thailand has been spared.
Is it the social distancing embedded in Thai culture — the habit of greeting others with a wai, a prayer-like motion, rather than an embrace? Did Thailand’s early adoption of face masks help blunt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic? Is it genetics? Or some amalgamation of all these factors?
Whatever it is, it’s working. Despite an influx of foreign visitors early in the year, Thailand has recorded fewer than 3,240 cases and 58 deaths. As of Thursday, there had been no reported cases of local transmission for about seven weeks. Above, students in Bangkok learning about hand-washing this month.
Snapshot: Above, patrons basking in the music of Colin Huggins, known as the piano man of New York City’s Washington Square Park. For 15 years, he has dragged a 900-pound Steinway grand piano to the park to perform for tips, but he and other street musicians are barely getting by in a of thin and hesitant audiences.
What we’re reading: This adaptation of Robert Draper’s book “To Start a War: How the Bush Administration Took America Into Iraq,” which is coming out this month. “If you want to understand how we got here,” tweeted Amy Chozick, a features writer for The Times, who called the excerpt “riveting.”
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Leftovers of all kinds can make baked tomatoes sing. Melissa Clark’s latest version uses ricotta cheese as the base for a creamy, savory herb and Parmesan-flecked filling.
Read: “Putin’s People” documents the ruthless and relentless reach of Kremlin corruption and includes a telling chapter on President Trump. And yet our critic wondered “whether a cynicism has embedded itself so deeply into the Anglo-American political classes” that the incriminating information “won’t make an actionable difference.”
Listen: We collected 15 songs you might not know by name but whose sounds and samples were the building blocks for pop, dance music and hip-hop hits.
Looking for more ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home? Look to our At Home collection.
And now for the Back Story on …
Reinfection
We’ve recently come across a few stories about doctors who have said their patients were reinfected with the coronavirus after testing negative — a worrying prospect that could affect the effectiveness of vaccines and our ability to reach herd immunity.
To understand more about the possibility, we turned to Apoorva Mandavilli, a science reporter for The Times.
How long does immunity last?
We don’t know. One of my sources put it to me this way yesterday: The only way to know how long immunity lasts is to wait that amount of . And we’re not there yet.
Is reinfection real?
It’s possible to get Covid twice, but that’s possible for any virus, ever. Some people will not, just as a matter of statistics, make strong immune responses to a virus, so they remain vulnerable. And that may also be true for coronavirus.
Still, the virus began circulating in China almost eight months ago now, and in New York not long after that. So if reinfection were possible this early on, and in a lot of people, we would have seen it already. We’re going to hear more about possible reinfections because it’s affecting so many people and we are looking at it so closely.
What’s going on with the reported cases of reinfection?
We don’t know for sure. They may be these rare cases. Or somebody who thought they had recovered may not have fully recovered. It may be that the tests were faulty and gave a false negative. It may be that their immune system was keeping the virus down to levels at which the test wasn’t picking it up for a while. It may be that there wasn’t a lot of virus in their nose or wherever they put in the swab. There are a lot of possible explanations.
