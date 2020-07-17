Yandy Smith On Breonna Taylor Protest Arrest: Your Felony Charge Won’t Intimidate Me!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Yandy Smith has spoken out about her arrest in Lousiville during a peaceful Breonna Taylor protest.

Smith was one of near 100 protestors, including Porsha Williams and Trae Tha Truth, who were arrested and detained while trying to get justice for the woman who was killed in her own home by police officers.

“Today is my son’s birthday. It’s ironic that the hours I was in labor (27) prior to having him, 8 years later I spent in jail and outside the jail fighting for his life. BREONNA TAYLOR’S death awoke the mother prowess in me, hugging her mother awoke the fighter in me,” she wrote.

