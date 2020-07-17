World’s First Phase III Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Inactivated Vaccine Begins in UAE

Article content continued

It follows successful phase I and II trials by Sinopharm in China, resulting in 100% of volunteers generating antibodies.

G42 Healthcare CEO Ashish Koshy said: “We are enormously proud to partner with Sinopharm CNBG in this groundbreaking phase III clinical trial. Using our AI solutions, super-computer, advanced diagnostics solutions for COVID-19, and G42 Healthcare will be responsible for running clinical operations for these trials.”

Jingjin Zhu, President, Biological products, Sinopharm CNBG added: “The UAE is a nation of innovation and tolerance, home to individuals from every part of the world and ethnic background. We will work closely with our partner G42 Healthcare, with the support of the Abu Dhabi health authorities to complete these clinical trials successfully and make this vaccine available to people in need worldwide.”

