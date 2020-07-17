World Trade Organization candidate Fox hopes for British deal with EU By

© . FILE PHOTO: Liam Fox is seen outside Downing Street in London
ZURICH () – Britain’s candidate to be the next director general of the World Trade Organization, Liam Fox, hopes his country will secure an “open and liberal” post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union, he said on Friday.
“The importance of this has been accentuated” by the COVID-19 crisis, Fox told a news conference, pointing to the economic downturn and higher unemployment likely to be triggered by the pandemic.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.