Work from home: 7 gadgets that you can have for your home office – Gadgets News

As work from home is becoming the new normal for most office goers, there is an increased need among people to build on a more permanent home office. While somethings are quire basic, there may be other things you may be missing out on. Here is a list of some gadgets that could be essential for your home work station:

Lenovo Ideapad S340 (Available at Rs 62,890) : Lenovo Ideapad S340 comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor that is said to deliver a smooth performance. It also offers 4K resolution display with anti-glare technology to make it easier to sit in front of the screen for long hours.

Lenovo Tab E7, Tb-7104I (Available for Rs 6,199): Lenovo Tab E7 is equipped with Android Oreo Go edition as it is an entry-level tablet.

JBL T460BT Extra Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Available for Rs 2,854): They have a claimed battery life of up to eleven hours, which should be handy for those long work calls.

Logitech Mk 120 Wired Combo: Logitech Mk 120 Wired Combo is pretty basic if you want to set up a home office.

LG 25- inch UltraWide Monitor: The LG ultrawide monitor features Dual link up which allows two compatible portable devices–such as a computer, camera, phone, or Blu-ray player to be connected to the monitor.

WD My Passport 2TB: If you dont want to store all the virtual exchange data on a cloud storage, you need a hard disk and this could be an option you may consider buying.

TP-Link Archer C20 dual band router: TP-Link Archer C20 dual band router comes with three fixed stable antennas which is said to give a high-speed stable internet across distances.

