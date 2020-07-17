Work from home: 7 gadgets that you can have for your home office – Gadgets News

As work from home is becoming the new normal for most office goers, there is an increased need among people to build on a more permanent home office. While somethings are quire basic, there may be other things you may be missing out on. Here is a list of some gadgets that could be essential for your home work station:
Lenovo Ideapad S340 (Available at Rs 62,890) : Lenovo Ideapad S340 comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor that is said to deliver a smooth performance. It also offers 4K resolution display with anti-glare technology to make it easier to sit in front of the screen for long hours.
Lenovo Tab E7, Tb-7104I (Available for Rs 6,199): Lenovo Tab E7 is equipped with Android Oreo Go edition as it is an entry-level tablet.
JBL T460BT Extra Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Available for Rs 2,854): They have a claimed battery life of up to eleven hours, which should be handy for those long work calls.
Logitech Mk 120 Wired Combo: Logitech Mk 120 Wired Combo is pretty basic if you want to set up a home office.
LG 25- inch UltraWide Monitor: The LG ultrawide monitor features Dual link up which allows two compatible portable devices–such as a computer, camera, phone, or Blu-ray player to be connected to the monitor.
WD My Passport 2TB: If you dont want to store all the virtual exchange data on a cloud storage, you need a hard disk and this could be an option you may consider buying.
TP-Link Archer C20 dual band router: TP-Link Archer C20 dual band router comes with three fixed stable antennas which is said to give a high-speed stable internet across distances.
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE --
if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){
TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){
if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){
(function(){
function loadChartbeat() {
window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();
var e = document.createElement('script');
e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript');
e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
e.setAttribute('src',
(("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") +
"static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");
try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){}
}
$( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();});
})();
}
});
}
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->