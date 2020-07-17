Will we see election chaos in Florida again with the Supreme Court’s felon law ruling?

SCOTUS scuttles the hopes of Florida voters. As newsrooms reckon with race, publishing houses make strides, TIAA’s Roger Ferguson wants you to get on with it, already. Are the Black women in your workplace paying an emotional tax? (Spoiler: yes.)

But first, here’s your Cole Porter inspired in review in Haiku.

This story is much

too sad to be told: Wonder

why all the news leaves

me totally cold?

Maybe it’s ‘cause of this case —

On a quiet street,

fighting vainly for

PPE, I suddenly

turn and see……and see…

Your “fabulous” face.

I get no kick from the shame

you don’t feel when you

put folks at risk, as

if you don’t have a clue. Yes,

I’d kick you out, too.

Hope you get a kick out of your weekend. We just think you’re the top! You’re the Coliseum, even.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

[email protected]