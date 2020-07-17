Home Entertainment What’s New to Stream in August on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and...

What’s New to Stream in August on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More

Bradley Lamb
There may be a lot of chatter about getting back to school in the news, but there’s still a lot of streaming content ahead this summer. The major services have been releasing their list of upcoming films, TV shows, and specials ahead for the month of August, and audiences will have tons of options to choose from. 

Below, you’ll find everything that’s heading to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, and IMDb TV throughout August 2020, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.

<em>Lucifer</em>Lucifer

Aug. 6
The Rain Season 3 (Netfix Original) [Teaser]

Aug. 7
Selling Sunset Season 3 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Aug. 14
The Great Heist Season 1 (Netflix Original) 
Project Power (Netflix Film) 

Aug. 21
Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Aug. 28
Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)

Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, <em>Palm Springs</em>Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Aug. 1  
Monchhichi Season 1B 
The Pier (El Embarcadero) Seasons 1 & 2 
UniKitty Season 2B   
71 
3:10 to Yuma 
A Good Woman  
A Perfect Murder 
Australia  
The Brothers McMullen   
Cats & Dogs 
Child’s Play 
City Slickers  
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold 
Company Business  
Death At A Funeral
Elena Undone 
Four Weddings and a Funeral   
Free Fall  
Gayby  
Hellraiser 
Hurricane Bianca  
Just Charlie   
The Last Stand 
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole  
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 
My Best Friend’s Wedding  
My Bloody Valentine  
Pit Stop  
Rain Man  
Rustlers’ Rhapsody  
Safe 
The Saint  
Sleeping with the Enemy  
Sordid Lives  
Spare Parts  
Stanley & Iris  
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock  
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier   
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country   
Star Trek: Insurrection  
Star Trek: The Motion Picture  
Stuck On You   
Top Gun   
Ultraviolet  
Up in the Air  
Were The World Mine   

Aug. 2
Shark vs. Surfer: Special  

Aug. 3
Dora and the Lost City of Gold 
Ordinary Love  

Aug. 6
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Slay the Dragon

Aug. 7
The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Aug. 10
Hard Night Falling  
Lucky Day 

Aug. 11
Alive And Kicking 
Monster’s Ball

Aug. 12
Smile Down the Runway  Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)  

Aug. 14
Bernie The Dolphin 2 

Aug. 15
A Crime to Remember Season 4  
Bake You Rich Season 1 
Caribbean Life Season 16  
Chopped Season 40 & 41   
Christina On The Coast Season 1 
Honeymoon Hunters Season 1  
House Hunters International Seasons 129 – 134  
Island Life Season 15   
Mediterranean Life Season 1  
Murder in Paradise  Season 1  
Naked and Afraid Seasons 9 & 10   
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6  
Say Yes to the Dress Season 17  
Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1 (DUBBED) 
Worst Bakers in America Season 1  
Worst Cooks in America Season 16 

Aug. 16
Behind You 

Aug. 18
The Cup 

Aug. 20
Daffodils  
Unacknowledged 

Aug. 21
Find Me In Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Aug. 22
Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere (Freeform)

Aug. 23
Blindspot Season 5 

Aug. 24
The Roads Not Taken  

Aug 26
Mom Season 7 

Aug. 28
The Binge (Hulu Original)

Aug. 31
Casino Royale 
Primal 
Quantum of Solace  
The Courier  

    Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, <em>My Spy</em>    Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, My Spy

TBA

<em>Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe</em>Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Aug. 7
Howard (Disney+ Original)
Muppets Now Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch” (Disney Original)
One Day at Disney Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director” (Disney Original)
Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup” (Disney Original)
Pixar In Real Life Episode 110 – “Wall-E: BnL Pop-up Shop” (Disney Original)
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
The Peanuts Movie
UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
X-Men  

Aug. 14
The Only and Only Ivan (Disney Original)
Muppets Now Episode 103 – “Getting Testy” (Disney Original)
Magic Camp (Disney Original)
One Day at Disney Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer” (Disney Original)
Weird But True (Disney Original)
Alaska Animal Rescue Season 1
Ant-Man and the Wasp
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue Season 1
Nature Boom Time Season 1
Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge Season 1
Scuba Sam’s World Season 1
Spaced Out Season 1
T.O.T.S. Season 1
T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. Season 1
The Greatest Showman
Wild Cats of India Season 1
Zombies 2  

Aug. 21
Muppets Now Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode” (Disney Original)
One Day at Disney Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services” (Disney Original)
Weird But True Episode 302 – “National Parks” (Disney Original)
Back to the Titanic
Beauty and the Beast
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet  

Aug. 28
Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney Original)
Muppets Now Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”
One Day at Disney Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director” (Disney Original)
Weird But True Episode 303 – “Farming”
Alice Through the Looking Glass  

  Seth Rogen, <em>An American Pickle</em>  Seth Rogen, An American Pickle

HBO Max

Aug. 6
An American Pickle (HBO Max Original)

PGA TourPGA Tour

Aug. 1
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana
FA Cup Final
Ariel & The Bad Guy
Detail: Daniel Cormier
The Best of UFC

Aug. 15
UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier II

Frankie Munoz, <em>Malcolm in the Middle</em>Frankie Munoz, Malcolm in the Middle

TBA

