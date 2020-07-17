What’s New to Stream in August on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More

There may be a lot of chatter about getting back to school in the news, but there’s still a lot of streaming content ahead this summer. The major services have been releasing their list of upcoming films, TV shows, and specials ahead for the month of August, and audiences will have tons of options to choose from.

Below, you’ll find everything that’s heading to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, and IMDb TV throughout August 2020, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.

Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide

LuciferPhoto: Netflix

Aug. 6

The Rain Season 3 (Netfix Original) [Teaser]

Aug. 7

Selling Sunset Season 3 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Aug. 14

The Great Heist Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Project Power (Netflix Film)

Aug. 21

Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Aug. 28

Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)

Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Aug. 1

Monchhichi Season 1B

The Pier (El Embarcadero) Seasons 1 & 2

UniKitty Season 2B

71

3:10 to Yuma

A Good Woman

A Perfect Murder

Australia

The Brothers McMullen

Cats & Dogs

Child’s Play

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold

Company Business

Death At A Funeral

Elena Undone

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Free Fall

Gayby

Hellraiser

Hurricane Bianca

Just Charlie

The Last Stand

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole

Margin Call

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Pit Stop

Rain Man

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Safe

The Saint

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sordid Lives

Spare Parts

Stanley & Iris

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Stuck On You

Top Gun

Ultraviolet

Up in the Air

Were The World Mine

Aug. 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special



Aug. 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Ordinary Love

Aug. 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Slay the Dragon

Aug. 7

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Aug. 10

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day

Aug. 11

Alive And Kicking

Monster’s Ball

Aug. 12

Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Aug. 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2

Aug. 15

A Crime to Remember Season 4

Bake You Rich Season 1

Caribbean Life Season 16

Chopped Season 40 & 41

Christina On The Coast Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters Season 1

House Hunters International Seasons 129 – 134

Island Life Season 15

Mediterranean Life Season 1

Murder in Paradise Season 1

Naked and Afraid Seasons 9 & 10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1 (DUBBED)

Worst Bakers in America Season 1

Worst Cooks in America Season 16

Aug. 16

Behind You

Aug. 18

The Cup

Aug. 20

Daffodils

Unacknowledged

Aug. 21

Find Me In Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Aug. 22

Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere (Freeform)

Aug. 23

Blindspot Season 5

Aug. 24

The Roads Not Taken

Aug 26

Mom Season 7

Aug. 28

The Binge (Hulu Original)

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Primal

Quantum of Solace

The Courier

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, My SpyPhoto: Amazon

TBA

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the UniversePhoto: Disney+

Aug. 7

Howard (Disney+ Original)

Muppets Now Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch” (Disney Original)

One Day at Disney Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director” (Disney Original)

Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup” (Disney Original)

Pixar In Real Life Episode 110 – “Wall-E: BnL Pop-up Shop” (Disney Original)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Aug. 14

The Only and Only Ivan (Disney Original)

Muppets Now Episode 103 – “Getting Testy” (Disney Original)

Magic Camp (Disney Original)

One Day at Disney Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer” (Disney Original)

Weird But True (Disney Original)

Alaska Animal Rescue Season 1

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue Season 1

Nature Boom Time Season 1

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge Season 1

Scuba Sam’s World Season 1

Spaced Out Season 1

T.O.T.S. Season 1

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. Season 1

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India Season 1

Zombies 2

Aug. 21

Muppets Now Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode” (Disney Original)

One Day at Disney Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services” (Disney Original)

Weird But True Episode 302 – “National Parks” (Disney Original)

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Aug. 28

Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney Original)

Muppets Now Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”

One Day at Disney Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director” (Disney Original)

Weird But True Episode 303 – “Farming”

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Seth Rogen, An American PicklePhoto: HBO Max

HBO Max



Aug. 6

An American Pickle (HBO Max Original)

PGA TourPhoto: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Aug. 1

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

FA Cup Final

Ariel & The Bad Guy

Detail: Daniel Cormier

The Best of UFC

Aug. 15

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier II

Frankie Munoz, Malcolm in the MiddlePhoto: Fox

TBA

