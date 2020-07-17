What’s New to Stream in August on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More

Now Playing
There may be a lot of chatter about getting back to school in the news, but there’s still a lot of streaming content ahead this summer. The major services have been releasing their list of upcoming films, TV shows, and specials ahead for the month of August, and audiences will have tons of options to choose from.
Below, you'll find everything that's heading to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, and IMDb TV throughout August 2020, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks.
Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV
Aug. 6
The Rain Season 3 (Netfix Original) [Teaser]
Aug. 7
Selling Sunset Season 3 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]
Aug. 14
The Great Heist Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Project Power (Netflix Film)
Aug. 21
Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]
Aug. 28
Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)
Aug. 1
Monchhichi Season 1B
The Pier (El Embarcadero) Seasons 1 & 2
UniKitty Season 2B
71
3:10 to Yuma
A Good Woman
A Perfect Murder
Australia
The Brothers McMullen
Cats & Dogs
Child’s Play
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold
Company Business
Death At A Funeral
Elena Undone
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Free Fall
Gayby
Hellraiser
Hurricane Bianca
Just Charlie
The Last Stand
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Pit Stop
Rain Man
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Safe
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sordid Lives
Spare Parts
Stanley & Iris
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stuck On You
Top Gun
Ultraviolet
Up in the Air
Were The World Mine
Aug. 2
Shark vs. Surfer: Special
Aug. 3
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Ordinary Love
Aug. 6
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Slay the Dragon
Aug. 7
The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Aug. 10
Hard Night Falling
Lucky Day
Aug. 11
Alive And Kicking
Monster’s Ball
Aug. 12
Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Aug. 14
Bernie The Dolphin 2
Aug. 15
A Crime to Remember Season 4
Bake You Rich Season 1
Caribbean Life Season 16
Chopped Season 40 & 41
Christina On The Coast Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters Season 1
House Hunters International Seasons 129 – 134
Island Life Season 15
Mediterranean Life Season 1
Murder in Paradise Season 1
Naked and Afraid Seasons 9 & 10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1 (DUBBED)
Worst Bakers in America Season 1
Worst Cooks in America Season 16
Aug. 16
Behind You
Aug. 18
The Cup
Aug. 20
Daffodils
Unacknowledged
Aug. 21
Find Me In Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Aug. 22
Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere (Freeform)
Aug. 23
Blindspot Season 5
Aug. 24
The Roads Not Taken
Aug 26
Mom Season 7
Aug. 28
The Binge (Hulu Original)
Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Primal
Quantum of Solace
The Courier
TBA
Aug. 7
Howard (Disney+ Original)
Muppets Now Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch” (Disney Original)
One Day at Disney Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director” (Disney Original)
Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup” (Disney Original)
Pixar In Real Life Episode 110 – “Wall-E: BnL Pop-up Shop” (Disney Original)
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
The Peanuts Movie
UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
X-Men
Aug. 14
The Only and Only Ivan (Disney Original)
Muppets Now Episode 103 – “Getting Testy” (Disney Original)
Magic Camp (Disney Original)
One Day at Disney Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer” (Disney Original)
Weird But True (Disney Original)
Alaska Animal Rescue Season 1
Ant-Man and the Wasp
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue Season 1
Nature Boom Time Season 1
Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge Season 1
Scuba Sam’s World Season 1
Spaced Out Season 1
T.O.T.S. Season 1
T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. Season 1
The Greatest Showman
Wild Cats of India Season 1
Zombies 2
Aug. 21
Muppets Now Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode” (Disney Original)
One Day at Disney Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services” (Disney Original)
Weird But True Episode 302 – “National Parks” (Disney Original)
Back to the Titanic
Beauty and the Beast
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
Aug. 28
Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney Original)
Muppets Now Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”
One Day at Disney Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director” (Disney Original)
Weird But True Episode 303 – “Farming”
Alice Through the Looking Glass
HBO Max
HBO Max
Aug. 6
An American Pickle (HBO Max Original)
Aug. 1
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana
FA Cup Final
Ariel & The Bad Guy
Detail: Daniel Cormier
The Best of UFC
Aug. 15
UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier II
TBA