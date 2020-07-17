What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, and more

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Between traditional television, video-on-demand releases, and a growing number of streaming services, it can be hard to keep up with what one should watch week to week. is here to help you keep track of new releases as well as the occasional older title worth checking out. Take a look at this weekend’s notable arrivals, a couple you may have missed earlier in the week, and what else is coming soon:

Netflix

Netflix’s “Cursed” is a reimagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. Courtesy of Netflix

Cursed: This retelling of the Arthurian legend stars Katherine Langford as Nimue (also known as the Lady of the Lake) and arrives on the streamer July 17. The show is based on the young adult graphic novel of the same name by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller.

Father Soldier Son: The documentary, which becomes available to stream July 17, follows an American military family over the course of a decade.

The Last Dance: The 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan, which originally aired on ESPN in April and May, comes to Netflix on July 19. Read ’s May interview with director Jason Hehir here.

The streaming service also recently released Fatal Affair, a thriller starring Nia Long and Omar Epps, and Indian Matchmaking, which shows matchmaker Sima Taparia setting up clients in the U.S. and India.

Hulu

Freestyle Love Supreme performs at the Greenwich House Theater. Courtesy of Hulu

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: The documentary was originally meant to come out last month, but it was postponed out of respect for Black Lives Matter protests. Now the feature, which focuses on the hip-hop improv group whose founders include Lin-Manuel Miranda, comes out on Hulu on July 17.

Amazon Prime Video

Absentia: The third season of the crime drama arrives on Amazon July 17.

On TV

Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans star in TNT’s “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.” Kata Vermes—TNT

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, the second season in the Alienist series, arrives on TNT via a two-hour season premiere on July 19, starting at 9 p.m. ET. Read ’s interview with season two production designer Ruth Ammon here.

And if you’re seeking a harrowing trip to the beach for some reason, a five-week SharkFest kicks off July 19 on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD.

