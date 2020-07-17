Webb space telescope launch delayed seven more months to late 2021

NASA officials announced Thursday they are now targeting a launch date of October 31, 2021 for the James Webb Space Telescope. This represents a seven-month delay from the previously announced March 2021 date for the $10 billion telescope that will allow scientists to observe deeper into the universe than ever before.

In a teleconference, NASA scientists explained that the latest delay has been driven primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only have employees at NASA and the telescope’s primary contractor, Northrop Grumman, lost work time—they were working two shifts prior to the onset of the pandemic—the new schedule factors in the potential for additional lost time due to the virus.

Because of the additional margin in the schedule, the NASA officials expressed confidence in the new date. “We’re not expecting to go beyond October 31st,” said Gregory Robinson, NASA’s Webb program director.

Thomas Zurbuchen, who leads science programs for the space agency, said NASA has talked with the European Space Agency about the new date and confirmed that an Ariane 5 rocket will be available for the new launch date. The telescope will launch from the European spaceport in French Guiana.

At present, the telescope has three months of “schedule reserve” with the new launch date, meaning it can lose that much time for technical or pandemic reasons between now and next October and still launch on time. Three months of schedule reserve at this point in a major project is about normal, so barring some major calamity or a substantial worsening in the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems reasonable to have some confidence in the new launch date.

Zurbuchen noted that, in the quarter prior to March and the onset of the pandemic, work on the Webb telescope lost no time.

If NASA can hold to the existing schedule and encounters no major additional problems, officials also believe the project’s existing budget will cover the costs of the delay—meaning the space agency need not return to Congress to ask for more money.

The Webb telescope, NASA’s follow-on instrument to the wildly successful Hubble Space Telescope, was originally due to launch about a decade ago, with a development cost of $1 billion. Since then, technical problems and delays have bedeviled the complex telescope.

Building Webb has been difficult because its 6.5-meter mirror needs to unfurl itself once it reaches an orbit about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This is an exceedingly complex process, and there are more than 300 single points of failure aboard the observatory. NASA has had a difficult time testing them all on Earth in conditions that mimic the temperatures, pressure, and microgravity of deep space.