‘We Will Need to Go Further’: Johnson Unveils Coronavirus Guidelines

As we approach winter, we will need to go further, not least as many more people will show Covid-like symptoms as a result of seasonal illnesses and therefore require a test. So we will further increase testing capacity to at least half a million antigen tests a day — that’s 3.5 million antigen tests a week — by the end of October. Demand for testing is not the only challenge that winter will bring. It’s possible that the virus will be more virulent in the winter months. And it’s certain that the N.H.S. will face the usual annual winter pressures. Today we are publishing our framework for containing and controlling future outbreaks in England, which will enable national and local government to work closely together. From tomorrow, local authorities will have new powers in their areas. They will be able to close specific premises, shut public outdoor spaces and cancel events. It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November at the earliest, possibly in for Christmas.