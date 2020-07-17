Washington Redskins Accused Of Sexual Harassment By 15 Women!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

NFL team Washington Redskins has been accused of sexual harassment by 15 women.

The astonishing claims were made in a recent article published by the Washington Post and detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct and abusive behavior by several team executives and other staffers for more than a decade. 

The newspaper managed to get their hands on screenshots of text messages from Richard Mann II — the team’s assistant director of pro personnel — who made inappropriate, sexual comments to a female employee. He was recently fired.

