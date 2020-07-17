Washington Redskins Accused Of Sexual Harassment By 15 Women!!

NFL team Washington Redskins has been accused of sexual harassment by 15 women.

The astonishing claims were made in a recent article published by the Washington Post and detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct and abusive behavior by several team executives and other staffers for more than a decade.

The newspaper managed to get their hands on screenshots of text messages from Richard Mann II — the team’s assistant director of pro personnel — who made inappropriate, sexual comments to a female employee. He was recently fired.

“The Washington Redskins football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously. … While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly,” the team said in a statement to the Post.

The claims come the same month the team announced that they are changing their name and logo as it is offensive to the Native American community.