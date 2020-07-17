Wall Street Open Modestly Higher as Virus Toll Dampens Mood By .com

.com — U.S. stock markets opened fractionally higher on Friday but with no great fanfare, as another record day of new Covid-19 infections kept optimism about the economic recovery in check. 

The U.S. reported a record high of over 77,000 new cases on Thursday, along with the highest daily death toll in five weeks, at least 977. 

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up 19 points, or  0.1%, at 26,754 points, while the S,amp;P 500 and the were both up 0.2%.

