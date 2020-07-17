Voices From Travel’s Front Lines: ‘We Walk in Fear, We Work in Fear’

Over the past six weeks, countries across the globe have gradually begun to reopen to travelers, both domestic and foreign. But the travel world, still mired in an unyielding pandemic, is drastically altered. This is especially so for workers in the tourism industry.

Their workplaces are now filled with restrictions and health measures, uncertainty and new procedures. With new coronavirus cases rising in many regions, those just returning to work wonder, yet again, how long they will be employed and if they are safe.

We spoke with six travel workers, from Alaska to the Maldives, on returning to the job. They shared their stories in English and Spanish. Like the workers we interviewed when international borders first closed, they are embarking on a new journey, one of caution and reserve.

Among some of them is relief and a renewed sense of hope, while others seek to answer this question: With all the new obstacles, how can visitors feel welcome again?