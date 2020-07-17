Virtual care will revolutionize Canadian health care

Article content continued

In this country, COVID-19 has forced governments to allow physicians to bill for virtual visits, but this is reacting to circumstances, not leading change. No doubt many stakeholders will oppose modernization, citing concerns with quality and privacy in sharing personal health information, but in reality worried they will lose their jobs. Government also has a miserable record of creating large-scale databases. (The federal government’s Phoenix payroll system fiasco comes to mind.) In all likelihood, it will fall to the private sector to accelerate the development of AI-enabled virtual care. Legislation and regulation should not stand in the way of that.

Of course, patient care will always require the human touch well into the future. But our bet is that smartwatches and an app, supported by AI-enabled health decision-making, will become a hot gift item by 2030 if not sooner.

Elisabet Rodriguez Llorian is a postdoctoral research fellow in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical sciences, University of British Columbia. Gregory Mason is associate professor of economics at the University of Manitoba.