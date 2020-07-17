Victoria’s CHO describes 217 new cases as ‘a relief’

Victoria’s 217 new cases of COVID-19 have been described as “a relief” compared to yesterday’s record-breaking increase of 428.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said the numbers are a positive sign.

“Certainly a relief to someone like me who has been watching the daily numbers for six months. 217 is much better than a number above 400,” said Professor Sutton.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews provides an update on COVID-19. July 18, 2020. ()

“But it is a number that would have shocked us all a month ago, we need to remember it is still a high number, it will contribute to the number of active cases and again there will be a number of people hidden in this number today who will require hospitalisation or intensive care in days to come.”

Despite the drop in case numbers, two more Victorians have died from the virus, taking the state’s death toll to 34 people.

“We take this opportunity to send our best wishes our condolences, our thoughts and prayers to the families of those two Victorians,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“This will be a particularly sad and challenging for them.”

Victoria’s Health Minister Jenny Mikakos also confirmed that a further three nursing homes have been infected with coronavirus.

Public housing towers to leave lockdown

One of Victoria’s public housing towers on Alfred Street is due to end its hard lockdown at 11:59pm tonight, but Mr Andrews said not all residents will be able to leave immediately.

Cleaning takes place inside the Alfred Street Public Housing Complex in North Melbourne. (Getty)

“I want to be really clear with residents and with the broader community that that lockdown doesn’t end for every single resident,” said Mr Andrews.

“There are a number of people, maybe as many as one-third of those residents who are either those contacts of somebody who has tested positive for someone who has tested positive while that lockdown has been in place, so they still have days where they need to be in their residence and nowhere else.”

‘Stay at home means stay at home’

Mr Andrews has warned residents that unless they are conducting essential activities they must stay home.

“Stay-at-home means stay-at-home, unless you need to go out, and then only for the things that you absolutely need. So food shopping, things of that nature,” said Mr Andrews.

Food and essentials are distributed at the Alfred Street Public Housing Complex in North Melbourne on July 17, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

“Getting care, giving care, those sorts of things, going to work, all of that is fine. But only if you need to.”

Mr Andrews said staying at home is for all Melburnians, and not just those of poor health.

“There is a growing number of people around the world who have been otherwise healthy and have passed away in ages across the whole spectrum,” said Mr Andrews.

“While you may not die as a result of this virus, there are many, many people who are reporting this in effect as a chronic condition that lingers for a prolonged period of .”

Ms Mikakos has urged regional residents of the state not to get complacent and to wear a mask when outside.

“We stressed yesterday that regional Victorians should not come complacent, that this is a Melbourne issue, that we have cases in regional communities including today, and in recent weeks,” said Ms Mikakos.

“And so it is important that those regional communities do wear a mask, and do get tested even if they have mild symptoms.”

“If and when we need to adjust the settings, we will make the announcement, we will be as clear as we can be, and we will try to give people some notice, but that’s not for today,” said Mr Andrews.