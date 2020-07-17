Vergecast: the significance of the Twitter hack, NBC’s Peacock, and the threat of a TikTok ban

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Russell Brandom, and Julia Alexander discuss the unprecedented Twitter hack that occurred this week — who was affected, how this attack could have happened, and why this is so important for the future of regulating tech companies.

In the second half of the show, the crew discusses yet another streaming service launch this year — this time, it’s NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Julia details what stands out in this new app, the types of content it offers, and whether it’s a worthy contender in the ongoing streaming wars.

There’s a whole lot more news covered on The Vergecast this week — like the White House’s threat to ban TikTok in the US, the never-ending Xbox announcements, and the significance of Netflix getting another CEO — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.

Stories discussed this week: