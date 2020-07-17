US District Judge says WhatsApp's malware case against NSO Group can move forward, rejecting NSO's claim that it qualified for foreign official immunity (Malathi Nayak/Bloomberg)

Malathi Nayak / Bloomberg:
US District Judge says WhatsApp’s malware case against NSO Group can move forward, rejecting NSO’s claim that it qualified for foreign official immunity — WhatsApp and its parent Facebook Inc. can press ahead with a lawsuit accusing Israeli spyware maker NSO Group of creating accounts …
