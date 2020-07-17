US coronavirus cases shatter another record; South Australia could re-enter lockdown; WA tightens restrictions; Three deaths and 428 new cases in Victoria

By Olivana Smith-Lathouris< class="text--">17 Jul 2020 23:22

The Prime Minister has requested the next Parliamentary sitting period be cancelled due to the risks of coronavirus.

A statement released by Scott Morrison said he has received advice from the country’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Professor Paul Kelly, advising the upcoming sitting be cancelled.

“The acting CMO has advised that there is significant risk associated with a meeting of Parliament in the context of the increased community transmission of COVID-19 in Victoria and the trends in New South Wales,” he said in the statement.

“He advises that, despite proposed mitigation measures, the risks posed by a parliamentary sitting are significantly higher and unlikely to be resolved in the next month.”

“The Government cannot ignore the risk to parliamentarians, their staff, the staff within the Parliament, and the broader community of the ACT that holding a parliamentary sitting would create,” Mr Morrison said.

According to the statement, the advice from Mr Kelly is “the entry of a high-risk group of individuals could jeopardise the health situation in the ACT and place residents at unnecessary risk of infection.”