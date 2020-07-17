Uber wants to become "actively anti-racist,quot; by doubling Black leadership by 2025, tying exec compensation to diversity metrics, and supporting Black-owned SMBs (Dara Khosrowshahi/Uber Newsroom)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Dara Khosrowshahi / Uber Newsroom:

Uber wants to become “actively anti-racist,rdquo; by doubling Black leadership by 2025, tying exec compensation to diversity metrics, and supporting Black-owned SMBs  —  With a resurgence of cases, it can feel that our collective attention has moved back to the COVID-19 pandemic and away …

