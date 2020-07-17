Twitter says about 130 accounts targeted in cyber attack By

© . The Twitter logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration
() – Twitter Inc (N:) said late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week, in which profiles of many high-profile personalities were compromised.
The company said that it was continuing to assess whether non-public data related to the hacked accounts was compromised.
