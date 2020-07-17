Twitter Reacts To News Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion!!

Just days after Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she had been shot multiple times in her foot, a source has confirmed that Tory Lanez was allegedly the one who intentionally shot Meg.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source told Page Six. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

The outlet also spoke to the LAPD, who would not give away too much information but confirmed that their investigation into Lanez is still ongoing.

“The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privilege to what the detectives have right now,” a for the cops told them.

Blogger Tasha K, says that she has spoken to a reliable source who says that Meg was trying to leave Lanez and that he was angry about the prospect of someone “coming behind him,” and reacted out of anger. They have reportedly been dating for several months but things “became serious” during quarantine. Her team were reportedly unhappy about them dating.

Since the incident, videos of the aftermath of the shooting have been circulating the internet. In one of the videos, Meg is seen limping and bleeding from her foot.

