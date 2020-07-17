Home Entertainment Twitter Reacts To News Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion!!

Twitter Reacts To News Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Just days after Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she had been shot multiple times in her foot, a source has confirmed that Tory Lanez was allegedly the one who intentionally shot Meg.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source told Page Six. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©