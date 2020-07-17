TSR Updatez: Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Postponed To 2021 With No Official Premiere Date

This week has been a whirlwind for Nick Cannon. After getting dropped by Viacom and taking a break from his radio show for his anti-semitic comments, the 39-year-old’s anticipated talk show that was set to debut this year has now been postponed to 2021 with no official premiere date.

According to The Blast, the distributor and producer are in support of Nick. His recent actions however, are causing some folks to give him the side-eye.

“The ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show will not debut this year,” the statement read. The producer and distributor of the nationally syndicated talk show said they stand by Nick Cannon but his actions are making eyebrows raise.”

In a statement to US Weekly, Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury said, “After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere. We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views,” they told US Weekly. “We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show.” The statement concluded, “Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism and hate speech. It runs counter to everything we stand for.”

As we previously reported, ViacomCBS severed ties with Nick Cannon after a clip of him making anti-semitic comments went viral. While he issued an apology, he received backlash and posted a message ending with, “Goodnight. Enjoy Earth [prayer and heart emoji],” and his location being Earth.