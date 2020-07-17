Trailer Review: Raat Akeli Hai

Movie: Raat Akeli Hai

Rating: 3.5/5

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Release Date: 31 July 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte have been a part of some seriously impressive projects like Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Sacred Games. Now, the duo are all set to treat the audience yet again with their latest project Raat Akeli Hai.

In the crime thriller releasing on July 31, Nawazuddin plays the role of police officer Jatil Yadav while Radhika plays one of the suspects in his case. Nawazuddin has been assigned to investigate a wealthy politician’s murder. While the family claims it’s an accident, his character is sure that there’s more to it. During the investigation, he begins to develop feeling for Radhika’s character who seems to be helping him solve the case with clues… whether they’re right or wrong, we don’t know yet. This certainly comes as a role reversal from what we saw in their last project, but the trailer alone has got us pretty excited to see what they have in store for us this time around.

Raat Akeli Hai marks the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan. It will be available to stream July 31 onwards.