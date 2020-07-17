Tim English’s frightening ruck domination puts Bombers to the sword

Western Bulldogs youngster Tim English has earned rave reviews after destroying Essendon in the middle in his side’s dominant 42-point win.

Despite coming into the match as the form side, Essendon was slaughtered around the ground, with the domination starting in the middle in the 14. 9. (93) to 7. 9. (51) win.

English recorded 22 disposals, eight score involvements and six hit-outs to advantage as the Bulldogs midfield put the undermanned Bombers engine room to the sword.

Following the match, AFL great Jason Dunstall praised the young ruckman for his response to being dominated by the league’s pre-eminent ruckman in Brodie Grundy in Round 1.

“People don’t come into the competition and dominate, very few do and certainly big blokes don’t do that,” he told Fox Footy.

Tim English was sensational all over the ground against Essendon on Friday night (Getty)

“Sometimes you need that (humiliation) to sit there and show you ‘OK here’s where I am and this is the benchmark I’ve got to get to because they’re clobbering me at the moment’.

“He’s come along in leaps and bounds and you’ve got to take your hat off to his development.”

English’s performance was also praised by his former teammate Bob Murphy, who said the 22-year-old had launched himself into the upper echelon of big men in the league.

“I feel like tonight, Tim himself filled out the paperwork and nominated himself as the heir apparent to Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn as the premier ruckman in the competition,” he said on Fox Footy’s First Crack.

“Tonight was the first time I think that he’s put it all together.”