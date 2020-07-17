Tiger Shroff is super impressed with a little fan for this reason

Tiger Shroff may be relatively new in the industry but he has a fan following like no other star. The actor is one of the fittest young guns around and is famous for his high-kicks, summersaults and what not. Tiger believes in keeping fit in creative ways and he has inspired several people in the process. A mother of a four-year-old posted a video on Twitter of her son following everything the star does including doing push-ups and dressing like him.

She said, “from wearing a unbuttoned shirt to dancing to your disco dancer/Jai Jai shiv/ get ready to fight to doing push ups … my four year old even calls himself Tiger”. The actor soon noticed the video and replied, “How sweet please give him a hug from me would love to meet him soon.”

How sweet please give him a hug from me would love to meet him soonâÂ¤ï¸Â https://t.co/kaRaTplzpA

— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 17, 2020







Awww! It’s really nice to see a star appreciate his fans and their unwavering love for him.