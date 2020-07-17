Tiger King subject Joe Exotic makes admission about zoo in new documentary

Tiger King subject Joe Exotic is returning to TV in a new documentary.

Months after Tiger King became one of the most-discussed shows in Netflix history, Surviving Joe Exotic will place the spotlight on the animals who lived at his sanctuary – and sees the eccentric tiger trader question why he even owns a zoo in the first place.

The film, which was recorded four months before Exotic was arrested and charged for his involvement in a plot to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin, has been produced by Animal Planet.

It will show what happened to the animals after Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

In the trailer, Exotic – who is currently in prison – says of his decision to run a sanctuary: “I don’t know why the hell I’m doing this – [it] is definitely not one of the things you do to make money.”





Later, when he thought the cameras were switched off, Exotic can be heard saying: “These are my f***ing tigers, and I’m going to sell them.”