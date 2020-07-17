The Trailer for the Chucky TV Series Will Awaken All of Your Childhood Fears

We learned about the Child’s Play TV show Chucky back in January, when Syfy ordered the show to series. Now, with the release of the first Chucky trailer six months later, we’ve learned that the show will also air on USA Network alongside Syfy. The teaser trailer has some fun with this announcement, including the tagline, “An evil too great to play on just one network.”

The trailer isn’t much–it features a lengthy shot of a decrepit Toyland store aisle, looking somewhat ransacked, followed by a shadowy look at the bloodthirsty doll silhouetted against the store’s entrance. Rain trickles down the glass doors as Chucky raises his iconic kitchen knife. One exciting detail for longtime Child’s Play fans is the fact that–as pointed out by YouTube commenter Oscar 3:30–the trailer uses the theme music from Child’s Play 2, which was first released in 1990. And, of course, we hear Chucky’s iconic laugh at the end.

Of course, it’s no surprise that the Child’s Play TV show will make references back to the film series. After all, as we learned back in January, original franchise creator Don Mancini will serve as writer and showrunner on the series, and will also direct the first episode. Syfy described Chucky thusly at the time: “A vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies–and allies–from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

In addition to Mancini, David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus), Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), and Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks) serve as executive producers on the series. Notably, the show apparently has nothing to do with 2019’s Child’s Play reboot, which starred Mark Hamill in the title role.

