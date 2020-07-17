The ‘Longest MLB hitting streaks’ quiz

On this day in 1941, New York Yankees star Joe DiMaggio failed to record a hit against the Cleveland Indians. Normally, that wouldn’t be worth writing about 79 years later, but heading into that game, DiMaggio had a 56-game hitting streak — a record that still stands today. DiMaggio did make it to first base, drawing a walk, but grounded out in his other three at-bats. One thing you may not know is that DiMaggio immediately went on a 16-game hitting streak following this game, so had he been able to manage a hit that day, we might be talking today about his famous 73-game hitting streak instead.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Everyone knows that Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak is a MLB record, but can you name the players who hold the longest hitting streaks for all 30 MLB franchises in five minutes? One caveat: Stats are from current franchise’s name/city only. This means there are no Expos stats for the Nationals, for example. Also, if a streak spanned two seasons, the season in which the streak ended was listed.

Good luck!