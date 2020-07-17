The latest Galaxy Note 20 leak shows off one of the best phones of 2020

Samsung’s base Galaxy Note 20 has been leaked again online, this time showcasing off all its details in a new 3D render.

You can find the leaks from Evan Blass (evleaks) over at his Patreon here. Rather than just a photo like Samsung’s own leak, this is a full 360-degree look at the upcoming Galaxy, showing off all its secrets.

From the render, its clear that Samsung is dropping the curves for a completely flat display. The hole punch display the company’s been using in its latest flagships makes a return, as does the squard off camera bump from the S20 Ultra. Other than that, it’s pretty much everything we’re exeting Samsung to announce when the Note 20 makes a debut at Unpacked this August.

The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to come with top of the line specs as per usual. It’ll be powered by either the Snapdragon 865+ or the Exynos 992, come with 128GB as its base amount of storage, and likely pack as much as 16GB of RAM. Samsung is expected to ditch the Space Zoom feature of the S20 Ultra, but otherwise the cameras are predicted to impress.

Would you be interested in the Galaxy Note 20 when it launches? Let us know in the comments below.