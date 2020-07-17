The Best Cheap Dell Laptop Deals for July 2020

If you’ve used Windows PCs for any length of time (and especially if you were alive during the ’90s home computing revolution), then you instantly recognize the name Dell. This decades-old computer brand is still making some of the best laptops and desktop towers that money can buy in 2020, including bleeding-edge designs like the superb Dell XPS 13 which has been one of our favorite ultrabooks for years.

Today’s Dell laptops cover every category from gaming machines to modern 2-in-1s and everything in-between, so no matter what sort of laptop deals you’re in the market for, we’ve probably got one here with your name all over it. We’ve rounded up all the best cheap Dell laptop deals below, with each one of which ringing in at under a grand (and some for much, much less than that).

Today’s Best Dell Laptop Deals

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop – $294, was $400

– was $400 Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Laptop — $600, was $850

— was $850 Dell Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1 Laptop – $629 with code STAND4SMALL, was $760

– was $760 Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop – $637 with code 50OFF699, was $800

– was $800 Dell G3 GTX 1650 Ti Gaming Laptop — $730, was $830

— was $830 Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $800 with code 50OFF699, was $900

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop

If you’re looking for about the cheapest Dell laptop you can find right now — and a 2-in-1 convertible, at that — then the 11-inch Inspiron 11 3000 should scratch that itch. This no-frills PC runs on an AMD A9 APU with integrated Radeon graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of flash storage. It’s not going to set the world on fire in terms of gaming performance or benchmark tests, but it has enough juice for basic work and web browsing, with a sleek design to boot.

At this sale price of $294 (down from its MSRP of $400), the Inspiron 11 3000 is a solid cheap Dell laptop for when you’re on the go, and its smaller form and touchscreen would make it a great travel computer that you can also use like a tablet.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Laptop

A 13-inch display is a great sweet spot in size for a portable work laptop, but many 2-in-1 models often sail north of $1,000. The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 is a nice affordable alternative: This one packs an Intel Core i5 processor plus 8GB of RAM; for storage, you get a nice big 512GB solid-state drive. Those are nearly perfect specs for a well-rounded 2-in-1 laptop that is versatile and will last for years.

The 13.3-inch fold-flat touchscreen also has a Full HD 1080p resolution, and the laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 so you’re ready for work, entertainment, and web browsing right out of the box. A $250 discount means the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 laptop can be yours for $600.

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1 Laptop

This Dell Inspiron 14 7000 combines the comfort and portability of a 14-inch display with the versatility of a 2-in-1 touchscreen design. This model comes loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor (featuring built-in Radeon Vega graphics for some light gaming power) along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive, which are very respectable specs for a no-nonsense workhorse Windows PC.

It still manages to be a pretty cheap Dell laptop, too: A $131 savings with checkout STAND4SMALL lets you score the Dell Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1 for $629 while this deal lasts.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop

If, on the other hand, you want a full-sized 15-inch laptop and don’t need the bells and whistles of a 2-in-1, this Inspiron 15 5000 is one of the best Dell laptop deals on our list. Its 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM are great for work and general daily use, and its 512GB SSD gives you plenty of fast storage for your programs and files. Its 15.6-inch HD display is also 1080p, which is not a feature you always find on cheap laptops.

And with that 15.6-inch Full HD display, this is one of the most affordable standard-sized Windows laptops you’ll find right now. A nice $163 discount with checkout code 50OFF699 knocks this cheap Dell laptop down to just $637 right now.

Dell G3 GTX 1650 Ti Gaming Laptop

Gone are the days when you had to pay well more than a grand for a capable gaming laptop with hardware to rival its desktop counterparts: There are some very impressive cheap Dell laptops today that boast boosted CPUs and discrete graphics cards, and the Dell G3 is one of them. This one runs on a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor along with a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU (one of Nvidia’s new 16-series cards and among the best 1080p-capable GPUs right now) and comes with a snappy and spacious 256GB SSD for all your games and other stuff.

For $730 after a $100 discount, the 15.6-inch Dell G3 is one of the best gaming machines you can get that still fits within our budget, and it’s one of our favorite budget gaming laptops for that reason.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop

The Dell XPS 13 has long held a place on our “favorites” lists, offering just about everything you could want in a modern ultrabook. This model features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD, while its 13.3-inch 1080p Full HD display hits a nice sweet spot in size if you think the 11-inch laptops are too small but a standard 15-inch screen is more than you need (or want to carry around all day).

Yet despite its slim frame and light weight, the Dell XPS 13 offers a great battery life. Better still is this Dell laptop deal, which gives you a $100 discount with checkout code 50OFF699 that cuts the price down to $800 — not a massive savings, but just enough to knock the XPS 13 well below our $1,000 budget limit.

How To Choose A Dell Laptop

As one of the biggest PC makers on the planet, Dell’s laptops run the gamut in terms of specs, features, designs (traditional laptops, gaming laptops, 2-in-1s, etc.), and price points. If you’re one of many who uses a laptop every day, then this probably isn’t your first rodeo when it comes to shopping for one; even after you’ve set a budget, though, you might find that there are still a ton of different models left to sort through.

After determining how much you want to spend, you’ll need to narrow down what style of Dell laptop you want. Convertible 2-in-1s have grown popular enough that there are plenty of these to be had for cheap today, but if you want a laptop that can also do some gaming, you’re going to pay more for that extra hardware. Do you want a 1080p display, or is 720p good enough? Do you need an SSD? Do you need more RAM than the standard 4GB-8GB that you usually find on cheap laptops? All of these enhancements will naturally increase the price.

Decide what you need, what bells and whistles (such as touchscreens or 2-in-1 functionality) you can live without, what to expect from a laptop in your price range – and take the time to find a good Dell laptop deal – and you shouldn’t end up disappointed with your purchase.

Do Dell Laptops Have Bluetooth?

Bluetooth is only growing in popularity, and pretty much all modern Dell laptops come with this connectivity. This allows you to sync your laptop wirelessly with many Bluetooth-capable devices, the most popular of which with regards to computer use are wireless headphones followed by Bluetooth speakers. However, serious bargain-hunters should be aware that many cheap Dell laptops might be older models (particularly in the under-$500 bracket), so be sure to double-check the listed specs to make sure the one you’ve got your eye on has Bluetooth if it’s something you need.

Are Dell Laptops Good For Gaming?

You can technically play games on just about any computer, but a particular PC’s capabilities are naturally going to come down to its hardware – and plenty of Dell laptops do indeed have the horsepower necessary for gaming. Premium laptops like the XPS line, even those without discrete GPUs, have CPUs capable of handling some light gaming; there are also some solid cheap gaming laptop deals to be found in Dell’s entry- and mid-level G-series laptops as well as its high-end Alienware laptops that come packing the latest graphics cards.

Do Dell Laptops Come With Microsoft Word?

Microsoft Word is part of the Office suite, which is a subscription-based paid software that is typically not included with your computer. However, some Dell laptops do include a free Office 365 trial, and Windows 10 also comes with the classic WordPad program if all you need is a straightforward word processor. If your laptop doesn’t include Office 365 and you don’t want to pay a monthly subscription for it, then you can always try one of the many free alternatives.

Are Dell Laptops Waterproof?

Broadly speaking, no laptops are truly waterproof. Certain “ruggedized” models, such as those built for the military and police, might feature some water resistance, while others may have keyboard drainage holes that prevent spills from damaging the circuitry underneath. That said, no Dell laptops – and no laptops at all, even Apple ones – are waterproof. Keep your PC away from the drink.

Do Dell Laptops Have HDMI Ports?

HDMI (an acronym for “high-definition multimedia interface”) has become the dominant standard for TV and computer display connectivity. That’s largely owed to its convenience, as HDMI carries high-definition audio and video signals across a single cable with a single connection, negating the need for those three-pronged A/V cables of yesteryear. As with Bluetooth connectivity, pretty much all modern PCs, including cheap Dell laptops, come with HDMI ports, but (as with Bluetooth) you’ll still want to double-check the listed specs to make sure. If you plan to frequently connect your laptop to an external display, then you may also want to spring for one with the latest HDMI 2.1 compatibility.

