Thailand to offer grace period for foreigners’ visa extensions By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok

BANGKOK () – Thailand on Friday said it would give foreigners a grace period until September to apply for visa extensions as it eased restrictions amid the pandemic, a senior official said.

“The situation in the country and overseas has improved,” Immigration Bureau Commissioner Sompong Chingduong told .

“So we do not propose to extend visas after July 31, but allow for visa requests from August 1 to September 26,” he said, adding the grace period will be proposed to cabinet for approval.

After which, if a request was not made and the visa expired, over staying will be considered illegal.

Thailand has granted foreigners automatic visa extensions twice so far to prevent long queues at immigration.

The country has gone seven weeks without confirmed local transmission. It has reported 3,239 infections and 58 deaths.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR