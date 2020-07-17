Teller Raises $1M in Seed Funding to Bring Credit Scores to DeFi By Cointelegraph

Teller Raises $1M in Seed Funding to Bring Credit Scores to DeFi
Decentralized lending startup Teller has raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by Framework Ventures to build the first algorithmic credit risk protocol for decentralized finance (DeFi).
The solution will interact with legacy credit scoring systems, like Equifax (NYSE:), to provide aggregated data into the DeFi lending markets. Parafi Capital and Maven11 Capital also participated in the investment round.
