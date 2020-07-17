Tekashi 6ix9ine Fighting To See His Daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly fighting to see his daughter now that his house arrest is nearing its end.

Lance Lazzaro, 6ix9ine’s attorney, told TMZ “his client is going to be part of 4-year-old Saraiyah’s life one way or another in a couple weeks when he’s released from home confinement.”

He’s heading to court for custody.

Back in April, his baby mama Sara Molina claimed that the rapper had ceased contact with her. She says that 6ix9ine’s mother was keeping contact with her — but that 6ix9ine did a disappearing act.

Sources close to the rapper said at the time that he was waiting until the social distancing due to the pandemic ends. They also said that Sara was desperately trying to get back with him, but Tekashi does not want to rekindle their relationship. He also reportedly wanted to sort out custody with the courts.

We just hope that he doesn’t drag his family into his shenanigans.