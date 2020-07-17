Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital Over Alleged Attempted Suicide!!

Tamar Braxton was reportedly found unresponsive in her hotel room in downtown Los Angeles after she allegedly tried to commit suicide.

The Blast reports that Braxton was reportedly staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences with boyfriend David Adefeso,

Sources told the outlet that Adefeso immediately called 911 after finding Braxton unresponsive on Thursday night and told the cops that she had been drinking and had ingested an unknown amount of prescription pills.

It is unclear as to why Braxton ingested the pills, but sources say that the reality television star and singer was “extremely emotional” due to an ongoing contract dispute with We TV.

A spokesperson for Braxton told the outlet, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tamar Braxton and her family at this difficult time.