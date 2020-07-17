Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital Over Alleged Attempted Suicide!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tamar Braxton was reportedly found unresponsive in her hotel room in downtown Los Angeles after she allegedly tried to commit suicide.

The Blast reports that Braxton was reportedly staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences with boyfriend David Adefeso, 

Sources told the outlet that Adefeso immediately called 911 after finding Braxton unresponsive on Thursday night and told the cops that she had been drinking and had ingested an unknown amount of prescription pills.

