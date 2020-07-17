Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Being Found Unconscious

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The news of her hospitalization comes a day after WE tv announced the premiere date of her upcoming docuseries, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, and released a sneak peek of the series.

“Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade,” the network said in a statement following news of Braxton’s hospitalization. “We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time.”

Braxton and Adefeso’s recurring “Coupled & Quarantined” live YouTube show was also postponed on Thursday. A message to viewers read, “Hello ya’ll unfortunately, your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid). We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We’ll make it up to you next week.”

According to The Blast, a spokesperson for Braxton said, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.” E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.