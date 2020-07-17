Tamar Braxton Allegedly Sent Cryptic Message To Family Before Possible Suicide Attempt- “The Only Way I See Out Is Death”

According to @blast, #TamarBraxton allegedly sent a cryptic message to her family before she reportedly attempted to commit suicide. Apparently the message was initially a drafted tweet that was never posted.

In a message obtained by The Blast, Tamar referred to herself as a “slave,” which is also used in her Twitter name. She also reportedly stated “the only way I see out is death.”

“I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs. I’ve asked my massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it,” she expressed. “The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love (sic) like this. Please help me (praying hands emoji).”

As we previously reported, Tamar was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after she was reportedly found unresponsive, and sources believe it was a possible suicide attempt. Sources say that she is in stable condition but still unconscious. She is reportedly under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

The Blast also reports that Tamar was at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles with her boyfriend David Adefeso, and he reportedly found her unresponsive and called 911 to report that she had been drinking and taking an unknown amount of prescription pills.

Law enforcement confirmed to The Blast that they received a call around 9:45 P.M. in regards to a 43-year-old female who had a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.”

Sources say that Tamar was really emotional due to a contract dispute with WeTv.

Earlier this week, while promoting her new show on VH1, she tweeted about how her family has been mistreated in the past when it came to their hit show “Braxton Family Values,” which is on WeTv.

Please keep Tamar and her family in your prayers.