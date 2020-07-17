T-Mobile Offering Customers Free Year of MLB.TV and The Athletic

Ahead of MLB Opening Day on July 23, T-Mobile today announced that customers with active service can receive free one-year subscriptions to the MLB.TV Premium streaming service and the sports publication The Athletic.

The offers, which extend to Sprint customers, can be redeemed through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app between July 21 and August 4.

MLB.TV provides baseball fans with live and on-demand access to every out-of-market regular season game, with both home and away broadcast feeds. Supported devices include the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, and more.

An MLB.TV subscription also unlocks all of the premium features of the MLB app, including in-market audio and enhanced pitch-by-pitch tracking.