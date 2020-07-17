Stars drop lovely comments on Katrina Kaif’s birthday picture

Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. The actress has no doubt seen her fair share of highs and lows but has always emerged victorious. Katrina’s career graph is applause-worthy and now she is gearing up to be India’s first female superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next. With things going exceedingly well for her, this birthday was bound to be special. She turned 37 yesterday and lots of stars sent in birthday wishes for her.

Katrina took to Instagram to share a picture of herself cutting three birthday cakes with a big smile on her face as she celebrated at home. And the picture received love from lots of stars including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. Check out their comments.