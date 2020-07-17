South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett says players unhappy with coronavirus biosecurity measures should retire

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has given a reality check to any players unhappy with the state of the 2020 NRL season as it battles on through unprecedented circumstances.

NRL teams had to revert back to initial strict biosecurity measures this week after a worrying spike in COVID-19 cases in Victoria and NSW. The drama has also caused the Melbourne Storm to relocate to Queensland, and left some teams affected by coronavirus scares close to players.

But while some players might be unhappy about going back into the NRL bubble to prevent any spread of COVID-19 within the competition – which would almost certainly halt the 2020 season again – South Sydney coach Bennett is happy to comply.

“We’ve got a lot of biosecurity rules around us and I’m happy with that,” Bennett told reporters.

“The rest of it, life has to go on for all of us in this country, whether it’s rugby league players or people in the workplace.

“You’ve just got to remember, it is what it is and you can have all the bad moments and all the down thoughts you want to have, but the bottom line is that it’s not going to change, so you just have to adapt to it and get on with it.”

Bennett said if the rules don’t sit well with players they should simply hang up their boots.

“It’s just the lifestyle that we have to live at the moment,” he said.

“If we don’t want that choice, we can just retire from football and go and do something else.

“We don’t have an option with it, the only option we have is whether we want to play or we don’t want to play.”

South Sydney take on the Newcastle Knights at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday night.